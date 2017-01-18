Former Strictly professional James Jordan evicted from CBB house

James Jordan has become the latest contestant to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was up against actor James Cosmo and former X Factor act Jedward in facing the chop, but he received the fewest votes from the public.

The outspoken personality, who first appeared on the Channel 5 reality programme in 2014, said he was happy to be out of the house so he can see his wife, fellow former Strictly star Ola Jordan.

Jordan, 38, also took aim at "childish" Jedward during his post-show interview with host Emma Willis and said they were only saved from elimination because they have a large fan base.

He said of his sudden departure: "Of course I'm gutted, I said to everyone I'd like to stay, I'm having a laugh, but at the same time if I come out I get to see my wife."

Of 25-year-old twins Jedward, real names John and Edward Grimes, he said: "Jedward have got a massive following so they're a big power in the house.

"I definitely knew Calum (Best) was going to nominate me and I had a sneaky suspicion that Jamie (O'Hara) was because Jedward did quite a bit of stirring in the house - they are not as sweet and innocent as they make out they are."

Jordan said that Jedward "had it in" for him because he stood up to them while in the house.

He added: "I still cannot believe they are 25 years old. My nephew is 14 and he's far more mature. That's the truth, honestly they are so childish."

The nominated celebrities - who were chosen during brutal face-to-face nominations - were revealed during the broadcast, giving the TV audience around 10 minutes to cast their votes.

Jordan is the fourth celebrity in the current series to have been evicted, following Angie Best, Austin Armacost and Jasmine Waltz.

Previous housemates Ray J Norwood and Brandon Block have also left, the former leaving to fix a dental issue and the latter because he was not happy being in the lock-up.