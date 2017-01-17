Maisie Williams signs up to Aardman film set in prehistoric times

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has signed up for a prehistoric-era adventure about inept cavemen from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

The 19-year-old British actress will voice Goona, the "gallant and indomitable rebel", in animator Nick Park's big-screen comedy adventure Early Man.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne has previously been announced as the voice of the film's hero, Dug, and Tom Hiddleston as Lord Nooth.

Park, who will be directing his first feature-length film since Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, in 2005, said: "Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I'm most excited to see her breathe life into Goona - I know she'll be the perfect ally to Eddie's Dug."

Williams, best known as Arya Stark in fantasy series of Game Of Thrones, added: "I'm a huge Aardman fan - having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can't wait for audiences to meet her."

The stop-frame film is being made by Aardman, the creators of Shaun The Sheep and Wallace And Gromit, and co-financed and distributed by StudioCanal.

They brought the story of Shaun The Sheep to the big screen, creating an international success in 2015 d espite the movie having no dialogue .