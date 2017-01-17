Jamiroquai reveal teaser for new album with festival dates announced

British funk band Jamiroquai have teased a sample of their first album in seven years as they announced a string of festival performances.

The group released a 20-second teaser, titled Automaton, on a new official Twitter page on Monday.

Alongside the post they wrote: "Coming to a planet near you... #Automaton."

They will perform their first headline dates in more than six years at a number of festivals over the summer, including Italy's Firenze (Florence) Summer Festival and Musilac in France.

Formed in 1992, the electronic-funk band have sold more than 26m albums globally, with their last record Rock Dust Light Star reaching number seven in the UK album charts.