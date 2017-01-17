facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Glastonbury founder's daughter clarifies 'Variety Bazaar' renaming comments

The daughter of Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has clarified comments made by her father which suggested the world famous music event was to be renamed.

Emily Eavis insisted that the festival would remain at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Emily Eavis insisted that the festival would remain at Worthy Farm in Somerset

In a radio interview, Mr Eavis said the festival would be moving from its home at Worthy Farm in Somerset and called "The Variety Bazaar".

However h is daughter, Emily Eavis, who organises the summer event alongside her father, said The Variety Bazaar would be a different event.

As fans complained about the potential new name, Ms Eavis posted on Twitter: "We're still planning an event in the future at a different location - which we are calling Variety Bazaar.

"But Glastonbury Festival will always be called Glastonbury and will remain at Worthy Farm."

Earlier, her father had told Glastonbury.FM: "I 've got 22 landowners where I am now. I just wonder whether the next generation will want to negotiate with so many people. It's a very difficult job to hold it together."

Asked where a new festival would be held, he said: "It's a little bit of a secret. Halfway to the Midlands from here ... and there's only one landowner."

He added: "We're calling it The Variety Bazaar - we've registered the name, actually.

"It's a good name, don't you think?

"The Glastonbury team present: The Variety Bazaar."

Glastonbury Festival first took place in September 1970 - the day after Jimi Hendrix died - and was attended by 1,500 people.

This year's event, held between June 21 to 25, is expected to attract around 170,000 punters. The festival will take a fallow year in 2018.