UK theatregoers bag tickets to hotly anticipated musical Hamilton

Tickets have gone on sale for Hamilton, the hotly anticipated Broadway musical coming to the UK later this year.

Priority seats for the smash hit became available on Monday, 10 months ahead of the show's opening in London in November.

Fans, who registered months in advance for the chance to buy early bird tickets, reported a "stressful" time as they logged on to bag seats.

Emma Winter wrote on Twitter: "This Hamilton ticket experience is extremely stressful so far..."

Another user posted: "Considering the popularity of #hamilton you would think #Ticketmaster would have prepped their booking system accordingly. Waiting"

Some successful customers will have to wait a year to actually use their tickets.

Anna James posted: "Well that was crazy stressful but over very quickly. Bring on Hamilton on our nine year wedding anniversary in April 2018!"

The show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and is based on the 2004 biography by Ron Chernow.

After receiving huge critical acclaim on Broadway and in Chicago since its debut in 2015, the show is currently gearing up for a two-year tour across the US.

In less than two years it has scooped a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy Award and 11 Tony Awards.

The show even sparked a Twitter spat with President-elect Donald Trump after an actor delivered an impassioned speech on diversity to Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he came to see the show.

Mr Trump said the cast had been "very rude".

Its British counterpart is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and will take the stage at the Victoria Palace Theatre in central London.