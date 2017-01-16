Ex-Corrie star Katherine Kelly gives birth to second child

Former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly has revealed she has given birth to a second child.

The actress said she did not deliberately keep the pregnancy a secret but has enjoyed having time with the baby out of the spotlight.

The Happy Valley star, 37, gave birth to daughter Rose, her second child with husband Ryan Clark, three months ago.

She told Hello magazine: "We didn't go out of our way to keep it a secret but we didn't announce the pregnancy so people were not immediately on bump watch. So it's been wonderful to have this precious time just for us."

"It is different if you are in something like Corrie, as you can't keep it quiet. It leaks within a second as paparazzi are always at the gates."

Kelly, who already has a two-year-old daughter Orla, told the magazine she had a water birth at London's Whittington Hospital on October 21 saying: "It was a rush to get to the hospital and by the time we were checked in, Rose was born within 1hr and 40 mins!"

While she is currently starring in Doctor Who spin-off Class, Kelly said she is also loving spending time with the children.

She said: "I love my job but I do want to spend as much time as I can with Orla and Rose. To have two healthy children is a blessing."

She added: "The joy that they bring, it is like Christmas every day when our two girls open their eyes each morning and look at us."

