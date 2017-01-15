facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
CBB 'Hell' housemates face third eviction of weekend

Celebrity Big Brother housemates will be facing the third eviction of the weekend as another contestant is shown the door.

Jedward are spending the weekend in CBB 'Hell'
Jedward are spending the weekend in CBB 'Hell'

The Channel Five series billed the events of the last few days The Weekend From Hell, beginning with the double eviction of Angie Best and Austin Armacost on Friday night and the entry of Kim Woodburn, Jessica Cunningham and Chloe Ferry into the house.

Shortly after the new housemates moved in, Coleen Nolan, James Jordan, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Jasmine Waltz, Stacy Francis and Jedward were moved to "Hell", where they were made to spend the weekend in basic living conditions and fight it out among each other to return to the main house.

By Sunday evening there will be three housemates left in Hell and one of them will be evicted.

The evicted housemate will be revealed in Monday night's episode on Channel Five at 9pm.