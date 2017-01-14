facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson to announce Oscar nominations

Oscar winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson will be among the stars announcing the Academy Award nominations this year.

Brie Larson will be among those announcing the Oscar nominations
Brie Larson will be among those announcing the Oscar nominations

They will be joined by prior nominees Ken Watanabe, director Jason Reitman and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, as well as Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal who is in the running for a gold statuette.

The Academy will break with tradition this year and deliver the nominations via a live stream on its online and digital platforms and via a satellite feed to broadcasters, rather than with a pre-dawn press conference in Beverly Hills.

This marks a departure from the traditional gathering of studio publicists and entertainment journalists at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre at the Academy's headquarters in Los Angeles, where audible cheers can be heard when a favourite film gets a mention.

The Academy has made attempts to modernise in recent years by expanding its membership to enhance its diversity and by allowing online voting.

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced at 1.18pm GMT on January 24.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the star-studded ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on February 26.