Lorraine Kelly rules out 'unnecessary' plastic surgery

Lorraine Kelly says she is determined to grow old gracefully on the small screen - ruling out plastic surgery.

The presenter has enjoyed 32 years on breakfast television and has no intention of going anywhere soon.

The star, 57, who is fronting a new series of her documentary on penguins, said she is proud of her laughter lines.

The Lorraine host said she would "always, always, always" rule out plastic surgery.

"I want to look like myself. Everybody can do what they want to do. It's totally up to them. But there are risks and I just don't think it's necessary," she told the Press Association.

"And I'm happy with my face and I'm happy with laughter lines. It shows that you've lived a good life and had fun."

Kelly is back to present the second series of Channel 5 documentary Penguin A&E, following the daily workings of a Cape Town sanctuary known as Penguin Hospital.

From dramatic rescues and life-saving procedures to rehabilitation and release, the series depicts the frontline care required to protect Africa's endangered penguins.

"I love the fact that they mate for life," Kelly said of the "amazing creatures".

"These ones are endangered, living almost in the middle of the city. They're getting attacked by dogs on the beach, wandering on the road and getting run over by cars.

"There's all the crap in the sea, sometimes they'll swallow fishing lines or plastic bags or get plastic around their necks or around their feet. It's really heartbreaking to see that.

"You can't help get emotional. But it's so lovely to see them getting better. The best thing is to see them released back into the wild. That's what it's all about. When they toddle into the sea."

She added: "They get so attached to you. There was one wee penguin that followed me around all the time. I wanted to take him home but of course you can't. I named him Steve after my husband. He was adorable."

Kelly said she "would love to do more" wildlife shows, but is not following in the footsteps of veteran Sir David Attenborough.

"There will never be another like him. I remember he was a guest on the show and I've never been so starstruck. He is the business.

"I was on holiday, tracking gorillas in Uganda. People were talking and they were asking what I do. The guides were decidedly unimpressed until I showed them a photograph of myself with David Attenborough and all of a sudden I was incredibly important."

One thing Kelly will not be doing is signing up for a reality TV show.

"Not in a million years. No thank you. I love to watch. I think Strictly is an amazing show but I don't want to be on it because I would be rubbish.

"I have no desire to eat the private parts of any animal. You're at the mercy of the editors so I wouldn't want to do anything like that."

Kelly said she had never experienced ageism or sexism in the industry.

She said of her longevity: "I guess it's just that I've found something that I do, which I love and that works for me.

"Breakfast television is different to any other form of TV in that people like familiarity and also it gives you a chance, unlike a lot of telly, to be yourself and people have grown up with me. It's lovely, they feel that they know me.

"And that's fantastic, a real privilege. I just love what I'm doing and I want to do it for as long as I possibly can."

Penguin A&E With Lorraine Kelly airs at 7pm on January 13 and 20 on Channel 5.