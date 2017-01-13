facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Country singer Lee Greenwood to perform at Donald Trump inauguration concert

Country singer Lee Greenwood has confirmed he will perform during Donald Trump's inauguration celebrations, saying: "This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together."

Country music artist Lee Greenwood will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration
The Grammy-winning musician will sing during the Make America Great Again welcome celebration concert, the day before the president-elect is sworn into office.

Mr Trump is expected to speak at the concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

Greenwood has previously performed at ceremonies for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush and has sung for presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon.

He said: "I'm honoured to be part of history again and sing for president-elect Donald Trump.

"This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies."

Former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are due to sing at the official ceremony on January 20, while dancers The Rockettes are scheduled to perform.

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson, Moby have all said they have turned down invitations to perform and Sir Elton John has denied reports he will take part.

Singer Paul Anka has confirmed to TMZ that he was asked to perform Frank Sinatra's My Way at one of Mr Trump's inaugural balls but is unable to attend because of a custody battle.