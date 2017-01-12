TV host James Corden reveals Pierce Brosnan 'rude' to him at U2 gig

TV host James Corden has said that Pierce Brosnan was "rude" to him and pushed him out of the way while at a U2 gig.

While on his US chat show, The Late Late Show, Corden regaled a story about a time they briefly clashed to his guest, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.

The segment, entitled Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, saw Corden and Kardashian go head-to-head while answering difficult questions to avoid being forced to eat unappetising morsels, such as bird saliva.

Corden, 38, was asked by Kardashian, 32, to name a celebrity who had been rude to him at a party and, after deliberating for a short while, he said it was Brosnan.

He said: "There was someone, but I don't know if we're going to try to book him on the show.

"I don't think he's a rude man, he just happened to be rude (to me)."

Corden said he was in an area at The Forum venue in Los Angeles watching the concert when he was pushed out of the way by the former James Bond actor.

He said: "I was going to see U2 and I was with my friend Louis and his wife and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends here.

"And they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space and they'd been gone quite a long time, and Bono was right here on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show - it was at The Forum.

"So me and my wife moved into this area and literally, I've never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way, and I was looking at him like that."

Corden said: "He didn't even glance at me, he just moved back into his area."

Kardashian suggested Brosnan might have been "drunk", to which Corden responded: "Maybe he's just a bit f***ing rude."

Corden then joked that the talent booker for his popular programme would be disappointed in the revelation.

A representative for Brosnan has been contacted by the Press Association.