xXx marks the spot on the red carpet for Vin Diesel

Gravel-voiced actor Vin Diesel will bring Xander Cage back from exile when he attends the European premiere of the latest xXx film in London tonight.

Vin Diesel is to attend the premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage
xXx: Return Of Xander Cage sees the extreme athlete turned government operative back in action for a tough new assignment alongside his handler Augustus Gibbons, played by Samuel L Jackson.

The third film in the franchise sees Cage return from self-imposed exile to battle a warrior named Xiang (Donnie Yen) and his team in a race to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora's Box.

Diesel, Yen and other stars including Deepika Padukone and Michael Bisping, along with director DJ Caruso, are expected to be at the premiere at the Cineworld O2 at The O2 in Greenwich.

The film opens on January 19.