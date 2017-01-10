Tom Hiddleston apologises for 'inelegantly expressed' Golden Globes speech

Screen star Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his Golden Globes speech after he was accused of telling a self-indulgent story about his humanitarian work.

The Night Manager star, 35, was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the hit BBC thriller.

Hiddleston, who last year endured a high profile break-up with singer Taylor Swift, was criticised on social media for the speech, in which he told an anecdote about doctors from Medecins Sans Frontieres binge-watching The Night Manager.

Twitter users posted video of the apparently puzzled reactions of stars like Christian Slater and Vince Vaughn in the audience, and accused the British actor of paying himself a compliment.

The star has now apologised with a message on his Facebook page, blaming his nerves.

"I just wanted to say, I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes ...was inelegantly expressed," he said.

"In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.

"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for Unicef UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.

"I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

Hiddleston had told how he recently went to South Sudan, with the United Nations Children's Fund.

He said: "I do a little bit of work with them to spread the word as fast as I can. It's a terrible situation happening for children. The Night Manager is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms going into South Sudan....

"One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a 'dirty beer" in humanitarian language.

"They were a group of Medecins Sans Frontieres doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched The Night Manager."

Hiddleston told the audience: "And the idea that I could provide ― or that we could provide ― some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for Unicef and Medecins Sans Frontieres and the World Food Programme, who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud."

Fans on his Facebook page supported the star.

Danielle Alzate wrote: "I can't believe you have to apologise. I thought your speech was beautiful."

Jo Kargiotis added: "Inelegantly? From you? Are you kidding? Tom Hiddleston, you came across as the intelligent, articulate and compassionate darling that you are. Please pay no mind to anyone who cannot recognise that. You stand far above the others."

Viewers had criticised him on Twitter, with @ wckdstiles24 writing: " Tom Hiddleston's acceptance speech was embarrassingly self-indulgent and incredibly insensitive."

Megan Brennhofer wrote: " Am I the only one who thought Tom Hiddleston's speech was rambling and self indulgent??"