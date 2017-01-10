Piers Morgan grills Karen Clifton over Will Young's Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has faced a grilling from Piers Morgan about the shock exit of her celebrity partner, and said she "had to put a tough face on it".

The professional dancer was matched with singer Will Young in the latest series of the BBC1 contest, but despite promising early performances he quit the programme four weeks in, citing personal reasons.

Clifton appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday with 2016 series winner Ore Oduba, with whom she will dance on the show's tour as his usual partner, Joanne Clifton, is appearing in a stage show of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Morgan was determined to pin down a reason for Young's departure, asking: "Did we ever find out what happened?"

Clifton said: "I had to put a tough face on that one, I'm not going to lie. I mean, he had his reasons. I'm still not 100% sure why."

Morgan continued: "It seemed like a ridiculous reason (for quitting). You don't know?"

Oduba said: "It was a surprise to all of us."

Morgan tried again to draw out a reason, saying: "I think it was pretty poor."

Young issued a statement at the time of his exit saying that being on the programme had been an ambition of his and claiming to have made a lot of friends on the production.

He said: "Unfortunately, I am leaving the show for personal reasons. I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television."