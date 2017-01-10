Hugh Grant 'very pleased' with first Bafta nod since Four Weddings And A Funeral

Hugh Grant's Bafta nod marks a resurgence for the romantic comedy star - who said he was "very pleased" as he is not usually an awards contender.

The nomination is the British actor's first since he scooped a gong for the now classic movie Four Weddings And A Funeral, over 20 years ago.

Notting Hill star Grant, 56, plays an adoring husband in the movie Florence Foster Jenkins, and is in the running for best supporting actor for the role.

Thanking Bafta for the nomination, he referred to his alter-ego in the film, a not-so successful Broadway actor.

"This is so kind of Bafta, and I feel very pleased both for myself and for St Clair Bayfield, neither of us having been exactly awards season habitues," he said in a statement to the Press Association.

The film is the true story of an heiress, played by Meryl Streep, who has been dubbed the world's worst singer.

Movie bible Variety said About A Boy star Grant "not only holds his own" against Streep, he even "steals scenes" in the film.

Streep is expected to notch up her 20th Oscar nomination for her performance in the movie.

But eyes are also on the Love Actually star, whose rom-coms are not usually Academy Awards fodder, but who is tipped as a possible contender this time.

Grant's performance as St Clair Bayfield led to an acting nod at the Golden Globes, where he lost out to Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

At the Baftas, he is up against fellow Britons - Aaron Taylor-Johnson for psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals and Dev Patel in the true story Lion, as well as US stars Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).

Grant was last nominated for a Bafta in 1995, when he won best actor for Four Weddings And A Funeral.