Working with Mel Gibson a joy, says Andrew Garfield on Golden Globes red carpet

British actor Andrew Garfield said it was a "joy" to be able to work alongside director Mel Gibson as he took to the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

Garfield, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Surrey, is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge and will compete with Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Joel Edgerton (Loving), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

Speaking on the red carpet during the official Twitter live stream, Garfield said: "The joy was doing it, the joy was making the film, even though it was challenging, I got to work with the most incredible actors and the most incredible director, Mel Gibson, I'm so excited he's getting honoured."

Gibson is nominated in the best director category for the war drama, which marked his return to directing for the first time in 10 years following his controversial anti-Semitic rant in 2006.

Garfield said Gibson was like "a good dad on set".

"He encourages you to be your best self," he said, adding that Gibson also helped him to take his "talents go further than you can even dream of".

Hacksaw Ridge is also nominated for best film in the drama category alongside Hell Or High Water, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Hugh Grant are among the other British stars hoping for success at the awards show, which recognises both film and television talent.

Hiddleston, Colman and Laurie are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.

Grant spoke to E! News host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet about working alongside Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Grant is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role, while Streep will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award for career achievement and is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for her role alongside Grant.

Grant said: "The legend of Meryl Streep is intimidating, I was frightened by that. She is a lovely woman but it is quite frightening acting with her. She brings all this talent but there's this really scary intensity... it's hard to keep up."

The ceremony will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Natalie Portman, who is nominated for best actress in a film for her role in Jackie, said she felt "incredibly lucky" to have been able to play former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The film documents the dramatic events that unfolded for Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of her husband, former American president John F Kennedy.

Portman said during the Twitter live stream: "I was really lucky to get to play the role because she's just an incredible woman, so multi-faceted and there is a lot of material online so I had hours of footage I watched over and over again."

The actress, who is pregnant with her second child, wore am embellished empire line dress by Prada.

Singer Justin Timberlake joked that the fancy event was "date night" for him and actress Jessica Biel.

Timberlake is nominated in the best original song category for Can't Stop the Feeling, which he wrote and performed. The song is the soundtrack for the film Trolls, which also saw Timberlake voice one of the main animated characters, Branch.

Michelle Williams, who is nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Manchester By The Sea, revealed her best friend, the actress Busy Philipps was her "date" for the event.

Talking about why she loved the Golden Globes she said: "Honestly, my best friend lives in LA and we never get to see each other except on red carpets. She's my date and she's super fun to have around and this is our fourth time going to the Globes together."