Sherlock fans get chance to solve new mystery via Twitter

Sherlock fans will have the chance to put their own powers of deduction to the test with a special case written to be solved on social media.

Fans are being invited to try to beat Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch, left) and Watson (Martin Freeman) at their own game via Twitter
Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the show's writers, will be tweeting live to fans in character as Sherlock to help crack a brand new mystery.

The case, dubbed #SherlockLive and penned by Joe Lidster, will unfold over 30 minutes on the BBC One Twitter account, @BBCOne, and will be available to follow as a liveblog on bbc.co.uk/sherlock from 8pm on Tuesday.

The show, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, returned to television on January 1.

Gatiss, who also plays Mycroft in the series, recently made a poetic response to critics who attacked the new episodes for being too much like James Bond.

The star, 50, wrote a five-verse piece, complete with rhyme, explaining how Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective had always been a skilled fighter.