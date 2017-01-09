Maisie Williams dazzles in yellow on Golden Globe red carpet

The Brit pack were dressed to thrill at the Golden Globes on a night of success both on stage and on the red carpet.

Sienna Miller, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams all impressed fashion critics with their dazzling array of ensembles.

Miller showed some skin in a daring white dress with a midriff-baring design by Michael Kors, while Game Of Thrones co-stars Turner and Williams opted for monochrome and bright yellow looks respectively.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown wore a silver dress by British fashion designer Jenny Packham for her turn on the red carpet.

Rogue One's leading star Felicity Jones opted for a ruffled pale pink dress with a full skirt by Gucci, although the garment divided opinion from fans on social media.

One commentator wrote on Twitter: "I'm undecided here on Felicity Jones. She looks fab and I love the look but the dress itself ... It's very Gucci, just not sure if I like it."

British-American actress Lily Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, won praise for her pale pink ballgown-inspired Zuhair Murad dress.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Collins said she chose the dress as soon as she saw it.

She said: "I walked into the room and I bee-lined for this one. It was my first choice, I love this colour, it's fun, it's fresh."