Maisie Williams dazzles in yellow on Golden Globe red carpet

The Brit pack were dressed to thrill at the Golden Globes on a night of success both on stage and on the red carpet.

Maisie Williams arrives at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sienna Miller, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams all impressed fashion critics with their dazzling array of ensembles.

Miller showed some skin in a daring white dress with a midriff-baring design by Michael Kors, while Game Of Thrones co-stars Turner and Williams opted for monochrome and bright yellow looks respectively.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown wore a silver dress by British fashion designer Jenny Packham for her turn on the red carpet.

Rogue One's leading star Felicity Jones opted for a ruffled pale pink dress with a full skirt by Gucci, although the garment divided opinion from fans on social media.

One commentator wrote on Twitter: "I'm undecided here on Felicity Jones. She looks fab and I love the look but the dress itself ... It's very Gucci, just not sure if I like it."

British-American actress Lily Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, won praise for her pale pink ballgown-inspired Zuhair Murad dress.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Collins said she chose the dress as soon as she saw it.

She said: "I walked into the room and I bee-lined for this one. It was my first choice, I love this colour, it's fun, it's fresh."