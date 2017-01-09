Celebrity doctor's choking video saved my baby boy's life

A young mother saved her baby from choking using skills she learned from watching a celebrity TV doctor just days earlier.

Hannah Hughes was feeding eight-month-old Matthew when his lips began turning blue after he got a piece of biscuit stuck in his throat.

The 24-year-old sprang into action after remembering the advice she had seen from Dr Ranj Singh on ITV's This Morning.

She turned Matthew over and began hitting him between his shoulder blades with her hand, eventually dislodging the food so he could breathe again.

Miss Hughes, from Portishead, near Bristol, said she was incredibly grateful she had seen the video and was now sharing it as much as she could on social media so other parents could learn the same vital lessons.

She said: "If I hadn't seen it it would have been a different story. I don't know what I would have done.

"I would have probably rung for an ambulance straight away and those minutes could have been fatal. I wouldn't have had a clue without seeing it, really."

Miss Hughes was giving Matthew his tea one day shortly after New Year when the incident happened.

After trying to swallow too much biscuit, Matthew, who has cystic fibrosis, went red in the face, gagged and then stopped making any noise.

She said: "His lips started to go a bit blue and I started to panic as I realised he wasn't gagging, he was choking."

Remembering Dr Ranj's video she had seen earlier last year and again just before Christmas, Miss Hughes grabbed her son, turned him on to his front with her hand beneath his chin and then did three blows to his back with the heel of her hand, the last of which dislodged the biscuit.

She said: "The whole thing probably only lasted about 10 seconds but it felt like minutes. It was the scariest thing that has ever happened to me."

Praising the television programme, Miss Hughes added: "I wouldn't have had any idea what to do. I'm just so grateful - otherwise I would have panicked and I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn't seen it."

The short video, which This Morning says has saved the lives of at least six children, demonstrates how to hold a baby when they are choking and the steps that can save their lives.

Speaking about the coincidence of seeing the video days before, Miss Hughes said: "I am just really grateful that he made it so I knew properly what to do. Everything happens for a reason."

And in a message to other parents she added: " The more people that can see it the better. If it wasn't for that video my son may not have been here today.

"It's a two-minute video. Two minutes out of your life to save your child's life is time well spent."