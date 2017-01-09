facebook icon twitter icon
British acts get grants to boost careers overseas

Up-and-coming British acts including singer Jamie Isaac, The Saturdays star Vanessa White and indie band Everything Everything are among those awarded a share of nearly £250,000 of Government money to launch their careers overseas.

The Music Export Growth Scheme awarded grants to British labels and music companies to boost 21 of their acts' profiles in other countries through tours and promotion

The Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS), run by the British Phonographic Industry, has made £249,385 worth of grants to British labels and music companies to boost 21 of their acts' profiles in other countries through tours and promotion.

Brit School alumni Isaac, who made a name for himself in the UK in 2016, is one of the recipients, as are Manchester band Everything Everything and west London post-punk act White Lies.

One of the solo artists given funding is White, better known as a member of girl group The Saturdays, who is striking out on her own and hoping to make it big in the Philippines, while Mobo-winning singer and saxophonist YolanDa Brown is planning on using her money for live appearances in Australia, Nigeria and the US.

Brown said: "As an independent artist, everything from recording the music to touring, marketing and press is self-funded."

The scheme launched in January 2014 with the Department for International Trade and has already awarded £1.6 million of Government investment to promote more than 100 UK artists internationally.

Applications are now open for the next round of funding, with small and medium-sized companies eligible to apply for MEGS grants ranging from £5,000 to £50,000.