Ex-bandmates plan memorial concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday

A memorial charity concert remembering David Bowie and featuring the superstar musician's former bandmates is to be held on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The singer died on January 10 2016, just days after turning 69 and the release of his final album - Blackstar.

Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, south London, on Sunday night and has been organised by the musician's close friend, actor Gary Oldman.

Oldman, who paid tribute to Bowie at last year's Brit Awards, will be joined by former band members of the late musician who worked with him from his Ziggy Stardust era through to his 2013 comeback album, The Next Day.

Those named in the line-up include Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew and a number of other long-time Bowie collaborators.

A number of events are being held across his birthday weekend, including the launch of a David Bowie walking tour through Brixton which features songs, stories and anecdotes from his life.

It comes a day after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.

A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night discovered Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus.

Celebrating David Bowie will raise funds for the Children And The Arts charity and will take place at the O2 Academy in Brixton.