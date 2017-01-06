CBB poised for two more stars as Ray J discusses Kim Kardashian affair

The door may have barely closed at the Celebrity Big Brother house yet two more glitzy housemates are expected to step inside later.

The pair, whose identities are being kept a mystery, will be hoping to fit right in with the celebs who have been getting on famously - for the most part.

Singer Ray J was centre of attention in the Celebrity Big Brother house on Thursday as he opened up about his famous connections.

The US star was a close friend of Whitney Houston before she died and is taking part in the Channel Five reality TV contest alongside his old acquaintance Stacy Francis, who fell out with Houston just days before her death.

Francis had explained to housemate Coleen Nolan that the spat occurred when the singer had misunderstood her intentions towards Ray J as she greeted him in a club, and said that he should have done more to defend her in the media after Houston's death.

Later, Ray J told Francis of the period after the star passed away: "It's all my fault. All of that that happened, it just was my fault. I wasn't there."

Ray J is also known for being a former boyfriend of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and his new housemates quizzed him about their relationship.

He said: "We were the same kind of players. We were cheaters."

But he added: "We loved each other ... The moral compass was off, I was loving and lying."

Elsewhere in the episode, reality TV star Spencer Pratt did his best to wind up Calum Best by suggesting that his mother Angie Best should be chosen for "editing out" in a task which sees the contestants choose people to exclude from key moments in the house.

Dancer James Jordan warned Best that Pratt had found his "Achilles heel", but Best said: "He is one (contestant) with his wife, but I am two (contestants) with my mum."

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday on Channel 5 at 9pm.