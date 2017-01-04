All you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother contestants

The new crop of Celebrity Big Brother contestants have entered the house for their first night together.

This series has a twist - it is an All Stars and New Stars version which sees former housemates sharing the house with new contestants.

Here is what you need to know about the contestants:

All Stars

Austin Armacost

He also won praise when he shaved his head in support of fellow contestant Gail Porter, who suffers from alopecia.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to go one better after finishing as runner-up last time.

"This time around I am more confident, stronger and have my shit together," he said.

Calum Best

He was a housemate in 2015 and had a particularly nasty run-in with Perez Hilton, in which the American celebrity blogger used language pertaining to sexual assault.

Best, who said he likes "to be tested", was once romantically linked to Bianca Gascoigne, which should be interesting as the model is also entering the house.

And Best will not have to endure homesickness - his mother Angie Best is also moving in with him.

He said of having a second go on CBB: "Last time was a very memorable experience that only really worked well for me and my mindset after I left, so why not try to do the same again?"

James Jordan

Known for being outspoken, he ruffled a few feathers during his first appearance on CBB in 2014 and memorably referred to himself as "the Brad Pitt of the dance world".

And it sounds as if we are in for more of the same as the 38-year-old has promised to "cause more mayhem" this time.

Jordan, who is married to fellow former Strictly star Ola Jordan, said he will not be employing any special tactics to win votes, saying: "People either love me or hate me.

"Everyone booed me ... but I won't play the game just to get cheers."

Nicola McLean

She said she is looking forward to getting back on the Diary Room chair and vowed that if she has something to say, she is going to say it.

McLean, 35, added: "I'm most looking forward to having fun, letting my hair down and not having any responsibilities during my time in the house.

"Also, getting to sit in the Diary Room chair and say 'Hello Big Brother' again."

Coleen Nolan

Nolan was runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and said the opportunity to return to the house had come at the right time.

The 51-year-old, who recently revealed that she and her musician husband Ray Fensome are going through a difficult patch, said: "My personal life is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment and I really need some time out to think about my future.

"CBB asked me at exactly the right time, any other time and I would probably have said no. Let's hope I've made the right decision."

:: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The former Hills stars, dubbed "Speidi" by their fans, competed in the 11th series of the show as one housemate in 2013 and said they are returning because they want another shot at winning.

The duo became two of the most notable housemates in the history of the show, thanks to their diva-ish ways, heated rows and a feud with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

And the pair do not seem to have changed their ways - asked to describe themselves in three words, they said: "Playa, playa, playa."

Winning aside, Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, said they are on a mission to "make Speidi famous again".

Jasmine Waltz

She was evicted early, but managed to stay in long enough to flash her breasts and start a romance with Blue star Lee Ryan.

Waltz said she is hoping for "redemption" by going into the house again, adding: "I wasn't happy with the last time at all. I'm hoping this one is much different and better."

The model said she was a fish out of water on CBB the first time but has changed a lot in the last three years.

New Stars

Angie Best

A former Playboy Bunny, she was married to late footballer George Best and is the mother of Calum Best, who she will be enjoying some quality time with in the CBB house.

Best, 64, said she is looking forward to a break from the usual hustle and bustle - particularly some time away from ringing phones - and to hanging out with her son.

But it sounds as if her housemates had better watch their language, as she said: "I don't want to live with a loud, vulgar young girl whose only language is swear words."

Bianca Gascoigne

Gascoigne, whose mother used to be married to former footballer Paul Gascoigne, has made her name as a model and said a run of hard work means that she is looking forward to letting her hair down in the house.

She said she will not have any patience with contestants who refuse to get involved and try things during their stay in the house.

Gascoigne said: "I wouldn't like to live with any selfish housemates, ones that aren't team players who wouldn't even give certain tasks a go."

:: Brandon Block

The 90s DJ is as well known for his former rock 'n' roll lifestyle as he is for his music.

In 2000, a clearly well-refreshed Block mistakenly went up to the stage to collect an award at the Brits while Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was trying to present a gong.

The pair squared up to each other and traded insults before Wood threw a glass of water into Block's face.

Block, 49, said he is looking forward "to getting away from technology for a while and having a laugh with new people".

James Cosmo

Cosmo - father to two sons with his wife Annie - describes himself as "contrarian, autodidact and fat".

A big fan of Big Brother, he said he is excited about the "psychological experiments of living with people I don't know".

Stacy Francis

She was eliminated before the end but it has not prevented her from having a singing and acting career, and she has also launched her own talk show which she uploads to her YouTube channel.

Francis, 47, was also in the headlines over reports she had had a falling out with late diva Whitney Houston.

The singer, who said she would call herself "feisty, intelligent and spiritual", is hoping CBB helps the British public get to know her.

"I also look forward to the challenges and putting myself to the test and winning," she said.

Ray J Norwood

Asked what he is most looking forward to about appearing on the reality programme, he said: "People to really get to know who I am and not what they read or see on TV, or what I did in bed."

Norwood, 35, is the brother of singer and actress Brandy Norwood and is also related to rapper Snoop Dogg. He was also apparently close to singer Whitney Houston in the years before her death in 2012.

He hopes none of his housemates feel as if they are superior to others.

"Rich or poorer, we are all the same people and that's what makes me upset," he said.

Jamie O'Hara

The 30-year-old midfielder, who calls himself a "joker", said: "I'm mostly looking forward to the experience and the chance to show people who I am."

O'Hara might have an insight into the world of CBB as his ex-wife is Danielle Lloyd, who appeared on the programme back in 2007.