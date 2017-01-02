Rapper Drake named 2016's best-dressed man in GQ magazine chart

Rap star Drake has been named the best-dressed man of the year - while Orlando Bloom takes the "undressed" title.

Canadian rapper Drake, now rumoured to be in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, pipped last year's British winner, Eddie Redmayne, to the top of the chart, compiled by GQ magazine.

The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston (fifth), DJ Nick Grimshaw (sixth), TV host James Corden (seventh) and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch (eighth) also make the top 10, with Redmayne in second place.

Those who missed out on the top 10 include Poldark star Aidan Turner (22), singers Pharrell Williams (23) and Zayn Malik (36), actor Bradley Cooper (28) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (48).

Bloom - who had everyone choking on their cornflakes when he was pictured paddle boarding naked with girlfriend Katy Perry - is ranked top of the undressed list.

The Hollywood heart-throb was spotted enjoyed a saunter on the Med - minus his trunks - last year.

Meanwhile, Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhammer has been named worst-dressed star .

The rankings were compiled by GQ staff alongside a panel of experts from the worlds of fashion and celebrity, including Giorgio Armani, Sarah Burton, Tom Ford, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul Smith and Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The list is in the February issue of British GQ, on sale from Thursday.

1. Drake, rapper

2. Eddie Redmayne, actor

3. Luke Evans, actor

4. Conor McGregor, mixed martial artist

5. Tom Hiddleston, actor

6. Nick Grimshaw, DJ

7. James Corden, TV host

8. Benedict Cumberbatch, actor

9. Jared Leto, actor

10. Jack O'Connell, actor