Mother of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies in New Year's Day car crash

The mother of The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan has died in a car crash, police have said.

Therese MacGowan, the 87-year-old mother of The Pogues' lead singer Shane, pictured, was pronounced dead at the scene near her home in Silvermines
Therese MacGowan, the 87-year-old mother of The Pogues' lead singer Shane, pictured, was pronounced dead at the scene near her home in Silvermines

Therese MacGowan, 87, became the first person to die on Co Tipperery's roads when the car she was driving struck a wall in Ballintoher on New Year's Day, Irish police said.

Ms MacGowan, the car's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene near her home in Silvermines at around 3pm, the force added.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana, the Republic of Ireland's national police force, said the crash was being treated as an accident.

"It would appear to be a single car collision with a wall," he added.