X Factor Honey G's debut single fails to reach top 100 in charts

Rapper Honey G's debut single has failed to make an impact on the charts.

The former X Factor hopeful, 35, released her first single last week, after being signed by Simon Cowell's record label, Syco.

But The Honey G Show - accompanied by a video where she states, "Now I've got the whole world saying my name" - has not even made the top 100.

The controversial rapper made it through to the quarter-finals of the ITV competition and recently told how she wants to release a full album in the new year.

Honey G faced widespread criticism during her time on The X Factor, when she was accused of making a mockery of the competition and of rap music.

She has previously told the Press Association: "When I see people making negative comments about me it is hurtful, but I kind of trained myself to not take any notice of it any more and if I see someone saying something horrible I just won't click on it.

"They are just spreading negative energy and I am all about positive vibes... haters mean nothing to me."

X Factor winner Matt Terry's single, When Christmas Comes Around, debuted at number three.