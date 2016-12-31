facebook icon twitter icon
The Beatles' first manager Allan Williams dies at 86

The Beatles' first manager, Allan Williams, has died at 86, it has been announced.

Allan Williams took the budding musicians, pictured, under his wing while they cleaned and decorated his club in Liverpool
He took the budding musicians under his wing while they cleaned and decorated his Jacaranda Club in Slater Street, Liverpool.

The club announced the death of the stalwart of the city's music scene on Friday, writing on Facebook: "Today is one of the saddest days in our history.

"The Jacaranda's original owner and the man who discovered The Beatles, Allan Williams, has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

"All of our thoughts and wishes go to his family and his wife Beryl.

"His legacy has allowed us to remain at the heart of the Liverpool music scene for almost 60 years and his memory will live on through every band that plays our famous stage.

"Allan, you will be missed."