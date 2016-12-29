facebook icon twitter icon
Celebrity Big Brother house undergoes pop art makeover

Vibrant first-look pictures have been released of the Celebrity Big Brother house before its launch next week.

Emma Willis will host the new series of Celebrity Big Brother from January 3
Emma Willis will host the new series of Celebrity Big Brother from January 3

The images reveal a pop art-style makeover in bright block colours, complete with Andy Warhol-inspired bathroom walls and Roy Lichtenstein-themed cushions and bedding.

With every inch of the rest of the house dazzling in loud block colours, the new series promises to be a feast for the eyes, both for housemates and viewers.

Returning to Channel 5 on January 3, the series will see a selection of familiar All Stars join the house with new celebrity stars.

They will be welcomed at the live launch by presenter Emma Willis from 9pm.