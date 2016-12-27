Take That, Depeche Mode and Rag'n'Bone Man highlight 2017 album releases

The musical landscape of 2016 was marred by the deaths of several of the industry's biggest stars - including David Bowie, Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen - but some major albums managed to break through the darkness.

With records from the likes of Beyonce, Little Mix, Kanye West and Radiohead, as well as Bowie's Blackstar, it was an enjoyable year for music fans.

But it is now time to look ahead to the forthcoming albums from music stars, some of which are merely rumours at this stage, that are set to be released in 2017.

Here are the records and rumoured albums slated for the next year:

Depeche Mode - Spirit

The electronic music pioneers will embark on a 32-date European tour alongside their 13th studio album Spirit in 2017. Spirit will be out "early next spring" according to frontman Dave Gahan, with the Global Spirit Tour kicking off in Stockholm on May 5.

Expected early 2017

25 years after their debut album, Gary Barlow and co return with their eighth studio record and the follow-up to 2014's III, which marked their debut as a trio. Wonderland is accompanied by a 32-date UK tour including six nights at London's O2.

Expected March 2017.

Fresh from following in the footsteps of Adele and Jessie J to take the Critics' Choice Award, the Brighton-born singer-songwriter will drop his debut album next year. Rag'n'Bone Man - real name Rory Graham - will hope Human builds upon his successful 2016 which saw him perform a sold-out show at Electric Brixton, as well as take to the stage at Glastonbury and Lovebox.

Out February 10 on Sony.

Eno will follow up 2016's The Ship with Reflection, which is released on New Year's Day. The album is one 54-minute ambient track that Eno said "makes me think back." He said: "It seems to create a psychological space that encourages internal conversation."

Out January 1 on Warp Records.

The final album before Roger Waters quit the British prog-rock group is to be reissued on vinyl for the first time in more than 20 years. The Final Cut, released in 1983 and written solely by Waters, was Pink Floyd's 12th studio album and marked the end of his career with the band. With anti-war sentiments attacking Thatcherism and political betrayal, The Final Cut will be reissued alongside the band's 13th studio album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - their first without Waters..

Both albums will be available on reissue from January 20.

Killer Mike and El-P return in 2016 with Run The Jewels 3 and have already teased an example of what is to come with Talk To Me. The duo's background in politics is present in the track, which targets president-elect Donald Trump with Mike's lines: "Went to war with the devil and Shaitan/He wore a bad toupee and a spray tan."

The album includes a number of high-profile collaborations with artists including Danny Brown, Trina and Kamasi Washington.

Out January 13 on Mass Appeal Records.

Simon Green returns to examine the idea of home, borders and identity with sixth studio album, Migration. Featuring collaborations with artists from Australia, Morocco and the US, Bonobo poses the question: "Is home where you are or where you are from, when you move around?".

Out January 13 on Ninja Tune.

After more than four years away, the xx will release their long-awaited third studio album, I See You. The record is said to be more "expansive" than the band's previous offerings while lead single, Hold On, which was released in November, samples heavily from Hall and Oates 1981 hit I Can't Go For That (No Can Do).

Out January 13 on Young Turks.

Kanye West

As always with Mr West, rumours surround his musical output. However after 2016's Life Of Pablo, the musician is expected to release a follow-up that weighs heavily on gaming. With a possible title of Turbo Grafx 16, the record is said to be inspired by the console of the same name and the rapper has previously spoken about his love of old-school gaming titles and even released his own game earlier this year.

Eminem

When the US rapper dropped his eight-minute track Campaign Speech in October, he told fans "don't worry, I'm working on an album." According to reports, the album may feature a collaboration with Adele.

LCD Soundsystem

After a lengthy post on the band's website last January announcing an album for 2016, little has been heard from James Murphy and co since. However, they are believed to have been in the studio towards the end of this year, meaning a summer release could be likely.

Arcade Fire

The Canadian outfit are expected to release their fifth studio album in 2017 with Will Butler telling fans it may be out by Spring.