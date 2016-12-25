facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas
News: Operations cancelled as Hospital staff fall ill

Doctor Who Christmas special to introduce caped superhero The Ghost

Doctor Who will take on a classic superhero storyline for today's Christmas special, The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

Peter Capaldi will return in the title role and will be reunited with Matt Lucas's Nardole for the special episode.

The duo will be joined by newcomers Charity Wakefield, who plays an investigative reporter, and Justin Chatwin, who plays The Ghost.

The show will borrow from traditional superhero stories for his arrival and The Ghost comes with a secret identity, a mask and a cape.

Showrunner Steven Moffat has said: "It's about a superhero fan who gets super powers so he takes inspiration from all of them, but Superman is the main one."

Capaldi said he was looking forward to watching the episode. He said: "I always watched the Christmas special before I was involved and I still do, I watch it from behind the sofa because of my acting,

"I'm so terrified of my acting and my hair but it is still a centrepiece of my day, I wouldn't like to deprive the family of that."

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio will air on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.45pm.