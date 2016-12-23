Kirsty Gallacher 'on the mend' after falling ill while on Sky Sports News

TV star Kirsty Gallacher had to be rushed to hospital after being taken ill while live on air.

Gallacher, 40, failed to reappear on Sky Sports News after collapsing in a corridor during the ad break.

The presenter told fans on Twitter that she had a "nasty virus" but was "on the mend".

"Thank you for all your kind messages, feeling bit better, still not 100%. Being ill on live TV is horrid experience.....", she wrote.

And she thanked West Middlesex University Hospital, writing: "Thank you for your brilliant care....H ope to (be) back on @SkySportsNewsHQ asap."

The hospital replied: "Sorry you needed us but glad we were able to help! Hope you get better soon."