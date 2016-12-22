I should have listened to mum, says 1D star Niall Horan amid pneumonia fears

One Direction star Niall Horan has suggested he is battling pneumonia.

The 23-year-old singer initially said he had a chest infection.

But he later tweeted to say he had got worse - and that he should have listened to his mother.

"Get a chest infection Christmas week ... cool cool cool ... not ideal," he initially wrote.

Horan updated fans to say he had been wrong about the chest infection, adding: "It's worse."

He suggested he had pneumonia - and should have taken heed of his mother's warnings about leaving the house with wet hair.

"Should have listened to my mother years ago when she said 'Don't go out with wet hair or you'll get pneumonia'," he wrote.

The Irish star recently launched his debut solo single, This Town.