Oriental finesse

Decor's always venturing further afield for inspiration, but a destination it always returns to is the East, renowned for its serene, peaceful, Zen-like settings.

"Eastern styles have been influencing Western spaces for hundreds of years, and our fascination with these elegant interiors shows no sign of abating," says Paul McLaughlin, managing director at Libra, specialists in international homeware.

"From the philosophies of balance and tranquillity, to exquisite hand-engraved metal work and delicate, nature-inspired designs, there are endless facets to this look, which can be tailored to complement existing decor, or inspire a whole new look.

"Often taking their cue from the natural world, Eastern schemes are renowned for their beautifully orchestrated neutral colour palettes, full of earth tones and chalky pastel hues. That said, bolder colours can easily be incorporated - and to great effect.

"Placed against a richly coloured wall, wood or metal pieces in muted shades will be brought to life, especially when styled with bold accents to create a look that's cool and contemporary."

There isn't a more appropriate time to welcome Eastern style into your home than in the run-up to the Chinese New Year, which falls on January 28 (2017 is 'Year of the Rooster', one of the 12 creatures in the Chinese zodiac). Here are two decor takes on the theme for inspiration...

TICKET TO TRADITION

For a traditional take, focus on dark wood furniture, or beautifully decorated Chinoiserie pieces and splashes of red - in Eastern cultures, red is the colour of happiness, joy and celebration - all key elements for a traditional setting.

"Chinese style's synonymous with quality and elegance and, historically in Britain, we've always had an affinity with it. It's played an important role in our decor down the centuries, featuring in a variety of ways, whether it's stunning hand-painted wallpapers, opulent fabrics, furniture or art," says Jemma Page, owner of Eastern homeware specialists Orchid Furniture.

"The style particularly appeals today, as people seeking craftsmanship and quality want to know the provenance of pieces. It suits any setting, from country cottage to industrial-style loft and everything in between. Some people embrace a full-on classic setting, or maybe they'll opt to use just one piece of furniture in a rich shade, to bring a pop of colour to enliven a neutral scheme. Most popular are red, blues - from duck egg through to deep indigo and punchy teals - although a pure white lacquered finish is gaining in popularity."

EASTERLY FINDS: Look East by decorating a wall with a Purlfrost 'Japan' Japanese themed feature wall mural, from £50 a square metre. Alternatively, make a statement with a Red Decorated Lacquer Wedding Cabinet, £2,495, Orchid. You could divide a room or hide an unsightly corner with an Eastern style screen: black Eichholtz Folding Screen Bamboo, £2,500, Houseology.

A table lamp could be an effective way to introduce that essential injection of red, and Artisanti has a Draco Red Dragon Ceramic Table Lamp, £336. They also house a Libra range of homeware, including a Tribeca Round Metal Wire Coffee Table, £374; Alexis Etched Metal Console Table, £854; Nirvana Buddha Head Sculpture, £27, and Foundry Black and Gold Hammered Metal Barrel Vase, £62.

Channel Eastern charm in accessories; by Sainsbury's has a great Chinese New Year range in stores, featuring Medium Oriental Bowls, £5 each, and Oriental Tea Cups, £3 each. HomeSense stores offer excellent value with discounted homeware and are a treasure trove for Eastern pieces: Woven Rug With Tassels, £199.99; Horse Figurine; £24.99; Embroidered Bedlinen, £29.99; Warrior Statue, £14.99; Painted Chest Of Drawers, £249.99; Silk Blossom Stems, £4.99; Japanese Tea Set, £9.99, and Folk Print Door (used as headboard), £179.99.

CHINESE CHIC

Clean simple lines, a pale colour palette and subtle decorative detail inspired by the East is a totally modern way to celebrate this style.

"One of the main inspirations for Chinese style is nature and, characteristically, [Chinese] interiors foster a sense of calm and tranquillity. In an increasingly busy world, those settings which offer a sense of harmony and peace are evermore appealing, and their gentle elegance never goes out of fashion," says Sian Zeng, designer for the award-winning Sian Zeng design company.

"To create this in your own home, start with a soothing backdrop. My 'Hua Trees' wall mural, painted with Chinese inks in a contemporary style, conjures a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere in any space.

"Use bright colours, like cherry pinks, purples or reds sparingly, for example on bed linens or lampshades, and add Chinese ornaments or statues, which can often be found in charity shops or flea markets, to complete the look."

EASTERLY FINDS: A Classic Hua Trees Mural, in grey or pink, £65-£175, Sian Zeng. A delicate cherry blossom design on a lush velvet fabric, Oriental Botanica, available in pewter grey or gold and pink, is used for accessories from The French Bedroom Company: Botanica Velvet Cushions, from £34 each; matching (special order) Throw, from £270, and upholstered Stool, from £450.

Less is more is the name of the game for a tranquil, uncluttered setting, and one or two carefully chosen pieces of furniture will be suffice. These items would do the trick: Black Lacquer Horn Chair, £495, Orchid; Canton Oriental White Cabinet, £855, Puji. Don't overlook OKA, a brilliant source for Chinese-inspired style, and I particularly like its Chinese Barrel Seat Iznik Design, £295.

Other treasures from the by Sainsbury's Chinese New Year range include Oriental Oval Platters, £8 each; and Medium Bowls, £5 each, available in orange, navy or turquoise.

:: EASTERN SOURCES

Artisanti: artisanti.com

The French Bedroom Company: frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

HomeSense: homesense.com

Houseology: houseology.com

Libra: www.thelibracompany.co.uk

OKA: www.oka.com

Orchid Furniture: orchidfurniture.co.uk

Puji: puji.com

Purlfrost: Purlfrost.com

Sainsbury's: sainsburys.co.uk

Sian Zeng: sianzeng.com