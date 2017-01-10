Heaven scent in winter

There may be few reasons to venture into the garden at this time of year, but scent is one of them.

The rich, heady perfume of certain winter-flowering shrubs can blow away the cobwebs and brush off the worst of the winter blues.

Just inhaling the delicious fragrance of shrubs like mahonia, Christmas box (Sarcococca confusa) and Viburnum x bodnantense as you view the garden should shake off any reluctance you might have harboured about venturing outdoors in the first place.

Add to that the bare-branched stems and light yellow, beautifully-perfumed flowers of wintersweet, the sulphur yellow flowers along the bare spreading branches of witch hazel and the strong-scented clusters of white flowers which appear on shrubby honeysuckle in winter, and your olfactory senses should be in their element.

Of course, you don't want one perfume to overshadow another, and indeed, scented shrubs require a variety of conditions and space, but here's a few of the best that will provide scent, colour and form:

Shrubby honeysuckle (Lonicera x purpusii): Not a bit like a regular honeysuckle, but a close cousin nevertheless, this neat rounded bush grows to 2m x 2m and is covered in winter with clusters of strongly scented, white flowers. Grow it in any good garden soil in sun or light shade. Trim the flowered stems back to a sideshoot each year once the flowers are over to keep a good shape.

Mahonia x media 'Charity': This upright plant, which grows 2m high and 1m wide, has tooth-edged, leathery evergreen leaves and spikes of brilliant yellow scented flowers that smell a bit like lily of the valley in winter. It should be planted in light shade with a little shelter, so is ideally placed with others in a large border. Cut off some of the branches bearing flowers for indoor decorations, and if the shrub becomes leggy, cut it back hard after flowering.

Witch hazel (Hamamelis mollis 'Pallida'): Significant spidery-shaped sulphur-yellow flowers appear along its spreading branches and can be in flower from autumn through to spring in a sheltered spot, or in a mild winter. The golden colour of the leaves in autumn is also worth noting. Another good one is H. x intermedia 'Arnold Promise', which produces wonderfully scented yellow flowers. Witch hazels are great for urban gardens as their leafless branches in winter cast no shade and they are also pretty compact.

Wintersweet (sarcococca confusa): These tough evergreen shrubs are invaluable in the garden in winter, their dense forms covered in glossy, dark green leaves, bearing clusters of white flowers followed by round, glossy berries. But their best asset is their scent, a sweet, powerful fragrance which carries a surprising distance, even on the coldest day. If you want scent indoors, just cut a few stems and they will fill a room with rich fragrance. Grow them with other winter-flowering plants such as Viburnum x bodnantense 'Dawn' and Helleborus niger, or as an informal hedge.

Daphne bholua: The pretty pinky-purple and white flowers on this medium-sized evergreen shrub pack a perfumed punch and brighten up any shady border in winter. It's compact by nature, but will reach a maximum height of 2.5m and spread 1.5m in 10 years if you plant it in fertile, humus-rich soil that won't dry out too much in summer.

BEST OF THE BUNCH - Winter-flowering heather

Heather provides the burst of colour you need at this time of year, whether in designated heather borders, alpine gardens or pots, in colours ranging from deep pink and purple to white. They make a fantastic carpet of colour in front of evergreen shrubs and E. carnea varieties will grow in slightly alkaline soil as well as acid. Some heathers will even give you fragrant flowers, such as Erica x veitchii 'Exeter', which bears masses of elegant bell-shaped scented flowers opening from rosy pink buds. These evergreen shrubs do best in well-drained, acid soil in full sun. If you are planting them in a pot, go for ericaceous compost or John Innes and don't let them dry out or become waterlogged.

GOOD ENOUGH TO EAT - Kale

Keen vegetable growers should now be harvesting kale, a winter stalwart brassica which is a gardener's delight, being that's it's hugely hardy and will tolerate poor soil, pigeons, cabbage root fly and club root. However, it's not popular because of its reputation for being bitter, particularly when overcooked. So, choose a variety known for its good flavour, such as Red Russian, and follow a few rules: only pick young shoots which have just been subjected to frost and cook them quickly in a small amount of water. Serve with melted butter or chop up the leaves and serve them in winter salads. Sow seeds thinly in May in shallow drills in a sunny spot and when they emerge, thin the seedlings to around 8cm apart in the rows. When they are 10-15cm high they can be transplanted to their final spot, making sure you water the rows the day before. The plants should end up around 45cm apart. Hoe regularly and tread firmly around young plants to firm them in and stop them being damaged by wind rock. To harvest curly kale, cut young leaves from the crown of the plant using a sharp knife, which should stimulate the development of succulent side shoots. Good varieties include Redbor and Scarlet.

WHAT TO DO THIS WEEK

Discard any stored vegetables that are rotting

Prune wisteria

Create a new compost heap

Continue to plant bare root bushes and shrubs when the ground isn't too wet or frozen

Fork or dig over vacant ground in beds and borders to prepare it for planting

Sow French beans in pots in the greenhouse for an early crop

Remove faded leaves from cabbages and Brussels sprouts

Mulch asparagus beds and clumps of rhubarb with manure or compost

Place cloches over ground to warm the soil where early sowings are to be made

Firm in newly-planted perennials lifted by frost