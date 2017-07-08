COMMENT: Tarm fer a Farnance Corps, eh?

Hedley Le Maistre

WELL there we were chewin’ on our Bredas when Miguel starts bangin’ on about the Yanks’ latest plens to set up a special force of astronaut-warriors some tarm in a future not all thet far, far away. Space Corps, they’re gonna be called, apparently.

‘Are they all gonna have golden space suits with little bits of yellow hair pasted onto their helmets?’ ah asked. ‘To bigly greb where no-one else hes grebbed before.’

‘In space no-one can yer you golf!’ grinned Mickey.

Well we laughed.

‘Not a bad ah-dea though, eh?’ says Pip. ‘Nothin’ lark a good Corps to beef up yer sense of national prahd. Shame we ain’t got somethin’ lark thet over yer. And no, Freddy le Corre what sells veg dahn the market don’t count.’

‘We’ll hev the Farnance Corps soon though, eh?’ ah says. Which is true; only last week thet Geoff Cook fellow was claimin’ thet one way to cut dahn on immigration was to mek sure thet local students were ‘committed to the Farnance Industry’ to stop us hevin’ to import money-fiddlers from elsewhere. And what Geoff Cook says goes.

‘Farnance Corps,’ says Mickey, his eyes twinklin’ with wonder. ‘Whole squadrons of the sods in regulation pin-strarp suits runnin’ trainin’ drills in the courtyard of the new Farnance Centre. Ah lark it.’

‘No more wastin’ tarm on the arts ’n’ sciences ’n’ stuff,’ says Pip. ‘Get ’em young, in nursery. Ah’ve always said we wait too long before lettin’ ’em get their hends on those little plestic coins they give aht in Maths. The sooner they start learnin’ the best places to hide ’em the better.’

‘Ruddy good ahdea,’ ah says. ‘You could hev milk bonuses fer them kiddies what achieve the best returns on their lunchboxes. Wendy ’asses in the shape of perfect cubes and filled with little plastic tills.’

‘Ah’ve always said thet “Peter and Jane Form a Corporate Entity” should be a set text in prah-mary schools,’ grins Mickey. ‘Peppa Pig Does Compliance’ is good ’n’ all.’

‘But hang on,’ ah says, spottin’ a flaw. ‘Hah we gonna staff the schools ’n’ hospitals ’n’ stuff if all the clever kids are settin’ their sarts on the Farnance Corps? Who’ll we hev left to do thet?’

‘Robots,’ says Pip. ‘What with the increased tex revenues generated bah the Corps we’ll easily be able to afford ’em. We’ll be the envy of the world.’

Ruddy brilliant ah-dea. So come on kids; enlist. Yer arland needs you!