COMMENT: JT should be free of the States

Ben Shenton

I HAVE always believed that the key responsibilities of Government are health, education, home affairs, and social wellbeing. I don’t believe that the taxpayer should be funding speculative innovation projects or undertakings that can be more efficiently supplied by the private sector.

Historically there was a strong argument to retain Jersey Telecom in Government ownership due to the reliance of the Island on the provision of a high-quality telecommunications service. However, within my own household the advent of competition means that my work mobile contract is provided by Sure, home broadband by JT, and wife’s mobile by Vodafone.

In other words, with the advent of competition and the creation of a professional regulator, many of the old arguments for continued state ownership are obsolete.

In JT’s annual report, chief executive Graeme Millar points out that over half the company’s revenues came from overseas, and they now employ more than 600 people worldwide. It has been transformed from a stable utility into a global telecommunications company with a much higher inherent risk/reward ratio.

JT is valued at £212 million in the latest States of Jersey 2016 Accounts. I compared the company with the Stock Exchange-listed Isle of Man Manx Telecom plc. Both Companies are remarkably similar – both boast that they are ranked second in the world for various achievements. Manx are second in the world for percentage of population achieving data rates of four megabits per second (97 per cent).

JT is second in the world for percentage of households connected to fibre broadband.

Manx Telecom has a market capitalisation of £217 million, yet its turnover at £81 million is significantly lower than JT’s much larger £185 million. Profitability of Manx is higher with underlying profits of £16.2 million against JT’s £11.7 million. This could be partly due to the constraints of State ownership and some accounting treatments. JT lacks flexibility to make acquisitions or remunerate through the use of equity, for example, and focus is likely to be different under Government ownership.

JT would be an attractive proposition for private investors and should raise well in excess of £300 million if floated, perhaps providing funds for the new hospital – eliminating the need to borrow if added to monies from our reserves. I believe JT would be better placed to expand from this point without Government shackles.

Its continued transformation from a domestic to international entity makes the rationale for retention tenuous, and we don’t pay our taxes for the Government to speculate in an international telecommunications company.