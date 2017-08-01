WIN four tickets to see Oddsocks: Romeo and Juliet

Pack your picnics and bring your blankets - Oddsocks are back! Jersey’s favourite comedy troupe are back this summer at Coronation Park with a brand new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s most tragic of tragedies - Romeo and Juliet. Though it’s doubtful that you’ve seen a version quite like this before... This time, Romeo and Juliet has been given the full mods ‘n’ rockers treatment, with the star-crossed lovers spending time on Brighton seafront. Amidst the chaotic battles between the rival mods and rockers (or perhaps the Capulets and Montagues...), audiences can expect nothing short of Oddsocks’ chaos and comedy as they turn Shakespeare’s greatest love story on its head - all set to a swinging soundtrack of musical classics. Jersey Arts Centre is offering two lucky winners the chance to win four tickets to performances on either Monday 7, Tuesday 8 or Wednesday 9 August. Coronation Park will be open from 6.30pm for picnicking and the show begins at 8pm. As always, please remember to bring warm and waterproof clothing, as performances will go ahead whatever the weather.

