WIN a 2 night stay at the 5* Old Government House Hotel and return travel with Condor Ferries

The JEP have teamed up with Condor Ferries and Old Government House Hotel to offer you the chance to win a 2 night stay for two people on a B&B basis at the 5* Old Government House Hotel and return travel with Condor Ferries. A trip to the Bailiwick of Guernsey offers the comfort of knowing you are close to home, while feeling a world away... whether it’s soaking up stunning cliff top views, discovering hidden paths and coves, enjoying unrivalled beach locations, watching the world go by at one of our multiple Island eateries, or chatting to our friendly locals, the Bailiwick is truly a place where memorable moments are made. From sun-kissed island hopping to 5 glorious isles, each with their own unique character, to Spring and Autumn walking festivals; from heritage and food events, to markets and boutique shopping, there is plenty to do – all at your own pace and in easy proximity.

Click here to enter