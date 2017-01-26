WIN £250 worth of vouchers to spend with Bontour

Part of C.I. Travel Group, Bontour is a local company established over 30 years ago. Bontour offers a personalised service, in-depth knowledge and above all excellent value. Bontour continues to specialise in short breaks across France, the UK and the Channel Islands and they are now proud to also present their first full escorted tours brochure for 2017. The new programme offers you a varied selection of escorted tours from Canada to Catalonia and Sicily to Switzerland. Tours depart direct from the Channel Islands whenever possible and pricing is absolutely transparent. A Bontour Tour Manager will always accompany you to look after your every need and handpicked itineraries have been carefully crafted in tandem with locally based partners ensuring that you discover something special about each destination. Join them to put the Tour back in Bontour, request your brochure now. For more information on this and other holidays see www.bontour.co.uk, telephone 01534 496687 or visit Bontour at Heron House, Jersey Airport.

