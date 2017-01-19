facebook icon twitter icon
WIN one of two pairs of tickets to the Night at the Spanish Oscars concert at Jersey Opera House.

Music in Action 2017 Website Image

Music in Action is offering you the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Night at the Spanish Oscars concert at Jersey Opera House.  Featuring a 65 piece orchestra perform a blockbuster evening of your favourite Spanish and film music on Saturday 28 January 2017 at the Jersey Opera House from the Good the Bad and the Ugly to La Bamba.  The supersized Jersey Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by internationally renowned Christopher Seaman and starring the award winning guitar player Carlos Bonell.  Performers: Jersey Chamber Orchestra, Christopher Seaman & Carlos Bonell Pre Concert talk with Christopher Seaman (conductor) and Carlos Bonell at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Jersey Opera House, tel: 511115 or visit http://www.jerseyoperahouse.co.uk/

Click here to enter

The online code appears in the competition advert, published in the Jersey Evening Post on  19 and 20 January, 2017. Back copies are available from our reception at Five Oaks.
