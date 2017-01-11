WIN tickets to Swan Lake by the Moscow City Ballet

The much-esteemed Moscow City Ballet troupe are bringing two full-scale Russian ballets to the Jersey Opera House at the beginning of February 2017 – Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake. This is a rare opportunity to see these incredible dancers. Both ballets will be accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Swan Lake, Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th February. Moscow City Ballet’s interpretation of the world’s most romantic ballet is magnificently brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s well-loved, haunting score. Moscow City Ballet is currently at its outstanding artistic best – winning new invitations to perform internationally. Swan Lake is a signature piece of their entire repertoire. The orchestra, choreography, interpretation, beauty and outstanding virtuoso performances win repeatedly rave reviews. Tchaikovsky’s ‘big story ballets’ are the essence of Russian culture – composed, choreographed and premiered in Russia. Seeing a performance by the Moscow City dancers never fails to add that magical ingredient of Russian soul. Tickets available online – jerseyoperahouse.co.uk or via the Box Office – 01534 511 115

Click here to enter The online code appears in the competition advert, published in the Jersey Evening Post on 11, 12, 13 January, 2016. Back copies are available from our reception at Five Oaks. T&Cs apply