WIN tickets to Swan Lake by the Moscow City Ballet
The much-esteemed Moscow City Ballet troupe are bringing two full-scale Russian ballets to the Jersey Opera House at the beginning of February 2017 – Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake. This is a rare opportunity to see these incredible dancers. Both ballets will be accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Swan Lake, Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th February. Moscow City Ballet’s interpretation of the world’s most romantic ballet is magnificently brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s well-loved, haunting score. Moscow City Ballet is currently at its outstanding artistic best – winning new invitations to perform internationally. Swan Lake is a signature piece of their entire repertoire. The orchestra, choreography, interpretation, beauty and outstanding virtuoso performances win repeatedly rave reviews. Tchaikovsky’s ‘big story ballets’ are the essence of Russian culture – composed, choreographed and premiered in Russia. Seeing a performance by the Moscow City dancers never fails to add that magical ingredient of Russian soul. Tickets available online – jerseyoperahouse.co.uk or via the Box Office – 01534 511 115
