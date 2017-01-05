facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
WIN an overnight stay and dinner at The Atlantic Hotel & Ocean Restaurant

Atlantic Hotel Website Image

The JEP has teamed up with The Atlantic Hotel & Ocean Restaurant to offer one lucky reader the chance to win one of the hotel’s new Winter Overnight Stay packages designed specifically for locals. The winner will get to enjoy an overnight stay in one of The Atlantic Hotel’s Golf View rooms along with a half bottle of Taittinger Champagne on arrival plus a three course dinner in the Michelin-starred Ocean Restaurant. The Atlantic Hotel is one of Jersey’s finest luxury hotels combining breath-taking ocean views with a Michelin-starred restaurant which has retained this accolade for 11 years. As one of the top hotels in the British Islands and the only member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World in Jersey, The Atlantic Hotel is the perfect hideaway for a night away from it all. For more information on The Atlantic Hotel & Ocean Restaurant and their Winter Overnight Stay packages, visit www.theatlantichotel.com

Click here to enter

The online code appears in the competition advert, published in the Jersey Evening Post on 5, 7, 10, 13,16, 18 January, 2016. Back copies are available from our reception at Five Oaks.
