Blessing for boats and their crews at Sea Sunday service

A LARGE number of Islanders gathered at St Catherine for the Sea Sunday service.

Sea Sunday is a day set aside by Christian churches to remember and pray for seafarers and their families and is usually the second Sunday in July.

The St Martin’s Church service was held last Sunday and led by the Rector, the Rev Gerry Baudains, and included hymns, prayers and the blessing of the boats.

The inshore lifeboat, Eric W Wilson, and crew were present and a collection was taken in aid of the RNLI and the Mission to Seafarers, a Christian organisation which looks after the pastoral needs of mariners.

Refreshments were provided by members of the St Catherine’s Sailing Club.

