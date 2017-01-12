facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Bean crock and brawn – Eunice’s 100-year secret!

17139016
Eunice Le Breton with daughter Rosemary Le Breton, grandson Craig Le Breton and his wife, Selena Le Breton Picture: JON GUEGAN (17117148)

EATING bean crock, brawn and home-made bread and butter is the secret to a long life, according to a grandmother who is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Eunice Mary Le Breton, née Germain, who lives at Palm Springs Nursing Home on Trinity Hill, says that food – especially traditional Jersey dishes – has always been an important part of her life.

She grew up at the family farm Summerville at Rozel with her sisters, Nora and Muriel, and brother, John, and after leaving school at 14 to take charge of the home when her mother went away with her sister, she always made sure they had plenty to eat.

‘My dad was a farmer and there were always nine people around the table for dinner. I would keep the house in order and make sure everyone was fed,’ she said.

‘My favourite thing to cook was apple pie, and I loved eating my mother’s home-made salted butter with warm bread. We used to eat a lot of traditional dishes like bean crock and brawn, which is a meat dish made from pigs’ offal.’

Mrs Le Breton will celebrate with friends and family at St Brelade’s Bay Hotel on Saturday.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Bean crock and brawn – Eunice’s 100-year secret!"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.