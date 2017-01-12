Bean crock and brawn – Eunice’s 100-year secret!

EATING bean crock, brawn and home-made bread and butter is the secret to a long life, according to a grandmother who is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Eunice Mary Le Breton, née Germain, who lives at Palm Springs Nursing Home on Trinity Hill, says that food – especially traditional Jersey dishes – has always been an important part of her life.

She grew up at the family farm Summerville at Rozel with her sisters, Nora and Muriel, and brother, John, and after leaving school at 14 to take charge of the home when her mother went away with her sister, she always made sure they had plenty to eat.

‘My dad was a farmer and there were always nine people around the table for dinner. I would keep the house in order and make sure everyone was fed,’ she said.

‘My favourite thing to cook was apple pie, and I loved eating my mother’s home-made salted butter with warm bread. We used to eat a lot of traditional dishes like bean crock and brawn, which is a meat dish made from pigs’ offal.’

Mrs Le Breton will celebrate with friends and family at St Brelade’s Bay Hotel on Saturday.

