Jobs site 'touches base' to identify most annoying office buzzwords

Being asked to "touch base" to talk about a "game changer" so you can "pick it up and run with it" are among the most annoying office jargon, a study shows.

Research by jobs site Glassdoor revealed some of the ridiculous so-called buzzwords used by workers and managers.

Some people still talk about "blue sky thinking" or tell colleagues "we're on a journey" to "run it up the flagpole" and "get our ducks in a row."

One of the more bizarre phrases complained about in a survey of 2,000 workers was "if you don't like it, get off the bus".

David Whitby of Glassdoor said: "No-one wants to be the office jargon junkie, but who isn't guilty of using some of these buzzwords from time to time?

"Phrases like touch base and no-brainer have entered the common vernacular, but beware overusing jargon."

The full list of the UK's most annoying office jargon is:

1. Touch base (according to 24% of employees) - To meet or talk about a specific issue

2. Blue sky thinking (21%) - Creative thinking not grounded in reality

3. We're on a journey (13%) - Highlighting that a company, team or project has not yet reached its mission or objective

4. Game changer (13%) - A product, idea or process that represents a significant shift in thinking or way of doing things

5. No-brainer (13%) - Claiming that something is an irrefutably good idea

6. Thought shower (11%) - A meeting to share ideas, often without considering practical limitations

7. Run it up the flagpole (11%) - To present an idea and see if it generates a favourable reaction

8. If you don't like it, get off the bus (10%) - Implying that a colleague should leave a company if they are unhappy

9. Mission statement (10%) - A stated "reason for being" in respect of a company and its activities

10. Pick it up and run with it (10%) - To continue an activity or process that someone else has started, often when that person could not finish it or make it work

11. Punch a puppy (9%) - To do something horrible for the greater good

12. Let's get our ducks in a row (9%) - To align a team or multiple parties in preparation for an event or discussion