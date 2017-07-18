Growing number of Scots have no savings, research reveals

One in five Scots have no savings, according to a new study by Bank of Scotland.

The research, now in its third year, found 21% of people have not put any money away, up from 18% a year earlier.

The How Scotland Lives study also found 38% of Scots have savings of less than £2,500.

The Bank of Scotland research polled more than 2,000 people across Scotland in December last year.

Of those who are saving, more than one in 10 are just saving towards a short-term goal, such as a holiday, while the same proportion are saving only for the long-term. Over a third say they are saving for both.

The research also found people in Glasgow are saving the least, with 27% saying they do not have any savings to their name.

Mike Moran, director of Bank of Scotland, said: "Our research suggests that many Scots have literally nothing to fall back on if they were to get into financial difficulties.

"It's recommended that everyone has three to six months' wages in savings, just as a back-up in case something unexpected happens.

"Opening a savings account and setting up a direct debit can be a good first step towards achieving your savings goals and it's surprising how quickly savings can grow."