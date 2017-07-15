Midweek Lotto jackpot totals £9.8m after no tickets claim Saturday's top prize

There will be an estimated £9.8 million jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw as no-one scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers are: 07, 08, 14, 47, 56 and 58, and the bonus number is 23.

Draw machine Merlin and set of balls six were used, Camelot said.

One ticket-holder matched five balls plus the bonus number to win £78,147, while 36 tickets matched five balls to each win £2,285. There were 3,538 players who matched four balls to win £149.

Another 99,712 tickets matched three numbers to win £25.

There were no winners of the £500,000 jackpot in the Thunderball draw or of the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as for the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers are 07, 09, 14, 30 and 34, and the Thunderball number is 04.