Heating bills push 11% of households below the poverty line

Around 2.5 million households were struggling to pay their fuel bills in England in 2015, official figures show.

Some 11% of households faced heating bills that pushed them below the poverty line in 2015, the latest year for which figures are available - a slight rise from 10.6% in 2014.

The gap between the bills that fuel-poor households faced and what they could afford to pay was more than £350, but had fallen since the previous year, the statistics show.