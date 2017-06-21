Holidaymakers' pounds go less far this year due to post-Brexit vote slide
Holidaymakers could be in for a shock when they add up the final cost of trips abroad this summer, analysts are warning.
Chris Saint, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Currency Service, said the pound's slide against the euro means a family could end up paying £141 more now to get the same amount of euro that they could have got a year ago for £1,000.
He said those travelling to South Africa could find themselves among the worst hit, following the post-Brexit vote slide in the pound.
Mr Saint said: "To get the same amount of rand as £1,000 would have bought on the eve of the referendum, you would need to fork out £1,300 now."
He said the Turkish lira is one of the few currencies where holidaymakers' pounds now go further than they did in June 2016.
Mr Saint continued: "Many British holidaymakers could be in for a shock when they tot up the final cost of their trips abroad this summer."
He added: "Another downside of a weaker pound is of course rising inflation which is leading to a squeeze on consumer incomes.
"The silver lining to a weaker currency however is that it makes UK produced goods more competitive on the export market, which should give a boost to British industry."
Here is how much holidaymakers face paying now to get the same amount of foreign currency that £1,000 would have bought them a year ago, in June 2016 , according to analysis from Hargreaves Lansdown Currency Service:
:: South African rand, £1,300
Russian ruble, £1,281
Taiwan dollar, £1,223
Indian rupee, £1,212
Thai baht, £1,203
Czech koruna, £1,181
Polish zloty, £1,180
Hungarian forint, £1,164
New Zealand dollar, £1,164
Australian dollar, £1,163
US dollar, £1,160
Hong Kong dollar, £1,153
Danish krone, £1,142
Euro, £1,141
Swiss franc, £1,140
Singapore dollar, £1,123
Norwegian krone, £1,121
Canadian dollar, £1,121
Japanese yen, £1,102
Malaysian ringgit, £1,090
Swedish krona, £1,087
Turkish lira, £948