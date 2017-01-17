Unite publishes wage deals from 32,000 workplaces to help 'fight for fair pay'

Details of pay deals covering 32,000 workplaces across Britain have been published by the country's biggest union to help workers protect themselves from "attacks" on their wages.

Unite said the move will allow workers and negotiators to access a database of wage agreements in their region and industrial sector.

General secretary Len McCluskey said: "This powerful new online tool will help workers across Britain protect themselves from inflation and attacks on their pay following the fallout from the Brexit vote.

"Unite is determined to give working people the tools to help them fight for fair pay and working conditions.

"The online tool containing the details of thousands of pay deals will give workers more power at the bargaining table with employers.

"It is the first time the trade union movement has developed such a comprehensive database of pay deals to help workers drive forward a co-ordinated pay strategy."